Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Is a Full-On Tribute to Sixteen Candles

With just weeks to go until the royal baby is supposedly due, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted taking a trip to a wellness store in London. In photos obtained by PopSugar, they can be seen leaving Ilapothecary on Friday night, looking very cool and casual in jeans and sneakers.

We don't often see the Duchess of Sussex in casual wear, so it was a bit unexpected to see her in a graphic T-shirt reading "Jake Ryan," with an illustration of the character from John Hughes's classic '80s movie, Sixteen Candles. The tee is available for $18 on Redbubble.com, according to Meghan's Mirror.

Jake Ryan, if you'll recall, is the heartthrob played by Michael Schoeffling, who — as the graphic tee shows — has a cool red car. (A 1983 Porsche 944 for you car nerds.)

According to reports, she and Prince Harry spent over two hours in the Kensington location of IIlapothecary, which is known for offering "support, protection, and mind space," as well as products made with natural ingredients. Given that the duchess has always prioritized her health (remember her lifestyle blog?) and reportedly inspired Prince Harry to do the same, it's not a huge surprise that they made a stop at a wellness boutique.

Since Meghan is currently on maternity leave, official public appearances will be few and far between until the royal baby arrives (though she's apparently already planned out her post-baby return). In the meantime, we can all enjoy the fact that she, like many of us, can't resist the charms of an '80s rom-com.