Meghan Markle's Sister Has Thoughts on the Great Banana Debacle

In what is possibly the least surprising development of 2019, Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha is not impressed by the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to send sex workers words of encouragement via banana.

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If you haven’t been following #BananaGate2k19, here’s the gist: when visiting the headquarters of One25 (a Bristol-based charity that supports former sex workers), Markle, confronted by items of food that were to be delivered to women in need, whipped out a sharpie and penned a message upon each banana peel:

Image zoom TOBY MELVILLE/Getty Images

The gesture has received mixed feedback. Piers Morgan, hater of all things, called the act “ridiculous,” and one of the sex worker recipients thought the move “offensive.” However, the movement wasn’t completely fruitless (pun intended), many have also praised Markle for her small act of kindness.

People are debating whether #MeghanMarkle is ‘bananas’ for writing sharpie messages to sex workers 🙄 firstly there are more beneficial things to discuss and secondly what happened to ‘be kind’? You are trolling her for being KIND?! Wow. #goodmorningbritain — Helen Searle (@Searles_H) February 4, 2019

meghan markle signing bananas that will send support and happy thoughts to sex workers is by far the best thing i’ve seen this week alone — 𝑒𝒻𝒻𝑜𝓇𝓉𝓁𝑒𝓈𝓈 (@givenchydiamond) February 2, 2019

The nice thing about the Meghan Markle banana messaging is that it’s an example of a simple act of kindness that anyone can do, even if they only have little. That’s the point. And yet the media is making it out like she’s done something wrong 🤷‍♀️ — Victoria Nightingale (@vvnightingale) February 4, 2019

Markle’s big sis’ took Piers Morgan’s side in the potassium-fueled controversy, tweeting, “The whole world has commented about this. I am not exempt because I’m family.” When has that stopped her in the past?? “I was hoping my sister would give them each a beautiful bouquet of flowers, words of strength, and enough money to change their lives. That is what #humanitarians do. Bananas? WTF #freedomofspeech.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Motivational Messages on Bananas Are "Offensive," According to Sex Worker

Taking her famous opinion one offensive step further, Sammy continued, “Maybe when she’s asking for the big spending allowance, Charles should just give her a banana with some writing on it instead of cash.” Apt comparison, Samantha, it is exactly the same thing.

“If she can say ‘you are strong, you are brave, you are special’ on a banana to a sex worker, she can say ‘you are strong, you are wonderful, and you are special and I love you’ on a banana, … to our father. Just my humble opinion.”

So … would it be more appropriate had she written nothing, and just let said bananas carry on with their life’s mission, sharpie-free?

Please, everyone, set your pitchforks down and look at what we’re dealing with: a debate over BANANAS.

Cue the Gwen Stefani.