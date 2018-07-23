Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Just Admitted She's "Cashing In" On Her Royal-Adjacent Status

If you were wondering, "Gee, what's Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, up to today?" then you're probably alone. But hey, we'll fill you in anyway.

The Duchess of Sussex's big sis is back on her press grind, this time addressing comments that she's "cashing in" on Markle's new title and place within the royal family. Spoiler: She is!

"I worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting, so because my sister is suddenly royal isn't grounds for me to stop doing all of that," she said on Monday morning interview with Good Morning Britain, according to E! News. "Let's face it—we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that's fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we're not subject to royal protocol."

There you have it, straight from the horse's mouth.

You can also expect to be seeing much more of Samantha, 53, in the tabloids, especially in the weeks leading up to her role in the U.K. version Celebrity Big Brother (celebrity has a more flexible definition across the pond, apparently), which begins filming in August. We assume she'll have a jam-packed press tour ahead of the release of her memoir—previously titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, now called A Tale of Two Sisters—whenever that is.

Considering their strained relationship (there's a reason Samantha wasn't invited to the royal wedding, after all) we wonder if the world will ever get tired of hearing what Samantha is putting out there. Given that Meghan's (also estranged) nephew, not to mention her dad—the infamous Thomas Markle—continue to nab headlines, we have a feeling the answer is not anytime soon.