Meghan Markle Wears White Culottes at Wimbledon to Watch Serena Williams with Kate Middleton

If you've been following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story even a teeny tiny bit, you know there's a famous circle of friends and connections (including Kim Kardashian and Barack Obama) that surrounds the couple's every move. That much was clear at their wedding, where guests like Victoria Beckham, Oprah, and the royals mingled together, but it was also clear on Saturday, when Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton went to Wimbledon.

The pair of royal brides were there on their first royal outing together to support the athletes in the Ladies' Single Final—including Markle's pal, tennis champ Serena Williams. As Williams faced Angelique Kerber, and Meghan and Kate bonded, Markle's outfit also stood out from the crowd of famous faces.

Markle wore a striped blue and white shirt paired with white culottes (both were designed by Ralph Lauren), and her hair pulled back in a loose bun.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

RELATED: Why Meghan and Harry Are Showing More PDA Than Will and Kate

While Middleton and Markle have certainly spent time together both in front of and away from the cameras, this is the first time that they've gone out together for a royal event without their husbands in tow. Prince Harry and Prince William were nowhere to be seen as the royal women watched the match.

Meghan and Kate didn't seem to mind in the slightest.