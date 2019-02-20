Meghan Markle Recycles Her Victoria Beckham Coat for Girls' Night Out with Serena Williams

Meghan Markle made the most out her quick jaunt across the pond this week.

After celebrating her first pregnancy with friends at her baby shower on the Upper East Side, the duchess made her way to Midtown to meet up with Serena Williams for a girls' night out at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar.

Meghan was spotted arriving at the New York hot spot in a navy Victoria Beckham double-breasted coat, which she first wore to church service on Christmas morning. She paired the tailored jacket with black skinny jeans, a matching scarf, and calf-length Tamara Mellon boots that gave her a hint of altitude.

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, Williams kept it casual in combat boots, black leggings, and a dark jacket with plaid panels on the sleeves. The star athlete accessorized with wide-rimmed glasses and a top-handle bag.

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Meghan and Serena "hit it off immediately" nearly a decade ago at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami, and since Meg has become British royalty, the two have remained close. So, we imagine over dinner, Williams, who is a mother to one-year-old Alexis Olympia, offered some parenting wisdom to the soon-to-be mom while the ladies compared pregnancies.

However, Serena's advice to Meghan and all first-time moms is pretty simple, as she previously told People: "It will come."