Meghan Markle In Head-to-Toe Sequins Is the New Year's Eve Inspo You Wish You'd Had

Was Smash Mouth referring to Meghan Markle when they sang, "all that glitters is gold?" Because the Duchess of Sussex put on the Markle sparkle on Wednesday evening, and the whole thing was 24-karat magic.

But enough with the awful pop music references — let's get down to that dress. Markle wore a midnight blue floor-length sequin gown by Roland Mouret ($5,595 at Neiman Marcus) and Stuart Weitzman heels ($398; nordstrom.com) for the occasion, shirking her usual minimalist chic vibes for a New Year's Eve party-ready ensemble that is over-the-top glam.

The Duchess arrived at Royal Albert Hall in London to attend the premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Totem along with hubby Prince Harry. The evening raised funds for Sentebale, which is Prince Harry's charity that offers help to children suffering from HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

It's always a good day to be the Duchess, but Jan. 16 in particular was especially grand. The 37-year-old started her day cozying up to some pups at the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity, doing so in a monochromatic cream ensemble consisting of a snug H&M sweater dress (so hygge, as the Danish would say) and a matching Armani coat (in Mr. Armani's native Italian, it was elegante). But, in our humblest of opinions, the A-plus high-low outfit wasn't even the best part. Nay, that honor goes to pups like Roobarb and Minnie, whom Meghan cradled as a gesture of thanks for their hard work.

For those asking, more Minnie🐾 pic.twitter.com/GY8xbdS0Vv — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 16, 2019

To recap: Dogs in the A.M., Cirque du Soleil with the hubby in the P.M. In case you ever get bored, Megs, we'll gladly fill your high heel for a day.