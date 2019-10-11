Meghan Markle Sent Her Teenage Pen Pal A Sweet Voice Message

Meghan Markle sent a sweet voice note to one of her biggest fans: a 14-year-old student who she's been writing to and receiving letters from for two years.

The Duchess of Sussex formed a touching pen pal relationship with Nottingham Academy student Aleyna Genc after Genc reached out following her battle with a childhood brain tumor. The student was inspired to reach out after she watched Meghan's UN Women advertisement.

"I wanted to tell her that she had inspired me and so I sent her a letter. We have been sending letters back and forth ever since then," Genc told The Nottingham Post.

Prince Harry made a stop at Nottingham Academy on Thursday (Oct. 10) following the debut of his lighthearted clip with Ed Sheeran for World Mental Health Day. While there, he relayed a sweet surprise for Genc that she definitely wasn't expecting.

Genc was waiting for Harry with an adorable stuffed dog meant for his baby son, Archie.

"He said thank you and that he loved it," an ecstatic Genc told Press Association. "He said he would love it because he hasn't been able to sleep because of Archie for the past few days." Genc was so over the moon about meeting Harry, she couldn't have imagined what was about to happen next.

"It was amazing. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I have already got to do it. He hugged me at the end too. He is so different to what I expected."

The meet and greet wasn't all Harry had in store for Genc. Following their initial meet-up, Harry pulled the student aside for a special surprise in the form of a voice note from his wife, the Duchess herself.

"I have been sending Meghan letters for around two years now and she sent me a voice note which I got to listen to on Harry's phone," Genc explained to The Nottingham Post. "She basically wished me well."

Oh, to be pen pals with Meghan Markle! Hopefully the pair will continue to keep in touch over the years to come.