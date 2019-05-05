Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Might Buy a Second Home Stateside 

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just completed renovations on their new family home at Frogmore Cottage in London, the couple is already looking for their next fixer upper. But this time, they're setting their sights stateside.

According to The Sun, Meghan and Harry might buy a second home in California. "Meghan definitely wants a place in Los Angeles — she loves the city, the lifestyle and climate," a source told the outlet. "Ultimately, she is a California girl and can breathe easier there. Hollywood is in her DNA and I think it is where she has always wanted to keep a solid footing."

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The source continued: "Spending time there would also allow her some freedom and independence from both the Palace and the Press—and more control over her life and the people around her."

It's also where Meg's mom, Doria Ragland, currently resides, which probably influenced the Sussex's decision. "Meghan is very close to her mother and will want to be able to share quality time with her in her home town. She also has friends in LA with babies and will want to have that interaction and bring up her child in a less restrictive environment—similar to how she grew up," a second insider revealed.

Image zoom Splash News

Nothing is in escrow just yet, but according to another source Meghan and Harry are "definitely eyeing up a place in California." Perhaps once Meghan gives birth and settles into life as a new mom with Baby Sussex, she and Harry will become more serious about the house-hunting process. Especially considering that they have an upcoming tour to the U.S. sometime in the near future.

Here's to hoping that Meghan and Harry could be your new neighbors soon!