Meghan Markle Is Having a Second Baby Shower in the U.K.

Meghan Markle's two-day NYC baby shower was just the beginning of celebrations for the impending birth of her first child, aka Baby Sussex, as it's rumored that the duchess is hosting a second party at Buckingham Palace.

After last month's lavish bash at The Mark's penthouse suite — where Meghan's A-list friends, including Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, and Gayle King gathered to honor the royal's first pregnancy — the Duchess of Sussex's last hurrah before baby will be comparatively low-key.

According to the Daily Mail, Meg's second shower will include "a handful" of her "most intimate friends," as well as mom Doria. "Doria is coming to a baby shower here. It will be a small gathering of five or six people," the source revealed to the outlet.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Doria was noticeably missing from Meghan's baby shower in the States, but this time, she will already be in the United Kingdom preparing for the brith of her first grandchild, which could be as soon as April 2019.

The modest affair was supposed to be held at Meghan's new home Frogmore Cottage, but due to construction delays, she may have to move it to Buckingham Palace. NBD.

No word yet on if sister-in-law Kate Middleton will be attending, but it's suspected that royal confidante Victoria Beckham is on the guest list. But where is our invite, though?