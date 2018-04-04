How Meghan Markle Makes Royal Visits Easier for Prince Harry

By royal insider accounts, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be a perfect match. Ever since the couple got engaged last year, people close to them have commented on their connection, and new reports only back that up.

“He desperately wanted to get married and be happy. He sees his brother has found that. The fact that Meghan arrived when she did completes it for Harry," said royal reporter Duncan Larcombe, who authored the biography Prince Harry: The Inside Story, to People.

Even the photographers who shoot them know it. Shutterstock royal photographer Tim Rooke told Entertainment Tonight that Harry and Meghan are "always holding hands and looking at each other."

"She does look at Harry quite lovingly," he said. "They just look quite good as a couple together."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

"When I photograph him, he's always great with the crowd, great with kids. I suppose it takes a bit of pressure off him to have someone else there with him," Rooke added. "He's always very cheery ... I mean, she's gorgeous, isn't she? And I'd be happier if I was getting married, as well!"

That stress-free easygoing vibe translated to their engagement shoot, which Rooke preferred to Prince William and Kate Middleton's.

"For William and Kate's photo call, I was inside the palace. It was a bit more formal," he said. "Harry and Meghan's photo call was in the grounds of the palace gardens, and that allowed the palace to invite a lot more photographers. In a way, I preferred Harry and Meghan's photo call because it was outside in natural light and not using strobes."