Here's How Meghan Markle Has Been Balancing Baby Archie's Needs With the Royal Tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had packed schedules during their royal tour of Africa. From frank discussions about gender inequality to visiting minefields, the pair have been extremely busy.

It's impressive to think how much they've been able to fit into a short amount of time – especially when you consider the fact that most of the tour has actually been scheduled around their 5-month-old son Archie's needs.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed in a recent interview that the pair have been "doing well" as they've balanced their lengthy list royal engagements with their baby son's feeding schedule.

Infants obviously require a great deal of attention when it comes to making sure their nutritional needs are met, so it's likely Meghan and Harry have been spending plenty of time on their tour keeping Archie full and comfortable between their scheduled activities.

"I think the schedule — they have been very kind to me, because everything is based around Archie’s feeding times. So it’s a full plate," she told reporters following a recent visit to a school near Johannesburg.

"We’re making it work," Meghan said of the family's packed itinerary. "It’s worth it."

Recently, Meghan and Archie remained in South Africa as Harry set off solo with activities scheduled throughout Botswana, Malawi, and Angola. While away, Harry spoke about how his time in Botswana was his place to "get away from it all" following the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The family has since reunited in Johannesburg to round out their tour and begin heading home. Speaking to the African press, gushed over how much she had missed Harry while he had been away from his wife and son.

“we’re reuniting today, which i’m excited for. i’ve missed him so much.” –meghan gushing over harry and talking about archie is so adorable pic.twitter.com/lVIPq3wHQK — meredith (@meghvnmarkle) October 1, 2019

"Being able to be in Africa – and South Africa, it's my first time being in this country – has been really powerful," said Meghan. "And Harry has continued on to other countries. We're reuniting tonight. I can't wait for him. I miss him so much."

With the family back together again, the royal tour will be coming to a close as Meghan and Harry will finally get to spend time together again with little Archie once more.