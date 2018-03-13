Meghan Markle Followed the Queen's Constricting Royal Fashion Rule

Is this it for Meghan Markle's bending of royal rules? Since the bride-to-be announced her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle has broken protocols with outfits, hairstyles, and selfies, but for her first official public event with Queen Elizabeth, she wore an accessory that indicated she was going by the royal fashion book.

As we previously reported, Queen Elizabeth has a fairly constricting fashion rule for all royal females: They're expected to wear tights during public outings.

"You never see a royal without their nude stockings. Meghan, from what I can see from the engagement photographs, it doesn't look like she was wearing tights or stockings," royal family expert Victoria Arbiter told Insider. "I would say that's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the queen requires."

Tights haven't really been Markle's thing in the past.

Yes, Markle isn't an official member of the family just yet, so the rules needn't apply to her now. But she seems to be taking steps to follow them anyway. Despite not wearing nude tights or stockings at other gatherings leading up to it, Markle reportedly wore pantyhose at Monday's Commonwealth Day event at Westminster Abbey.

If it looks like Markle's doing this to fit in, that's because she probably is. According to Arbiter, that's exactly the plan.

"I think we'll see a gradual change in Meghan's style over time to conform to those [royal] elements, but at the same time, I think what everyone loves about her is her own personal unique style," Arbiter said. "Hopefully, she'll be able to find the balance."