Meghan Markle Went to School with Rick Owens's Stepdaughter — and There Are Photos

Thanks to a plethora of old photos, videos, and even handwritten notes, all resurfaced on the internet, we've gained insight into Meghan Markle's pre-royal life. And now, there even more photos of young Meghan have been unearthed, thanks to Scarlett Rouge, the stepdaughter of fashion designer Rick Owens.

In a new interview with Women's Wear Daily, Owens and wife, designer Michèle Lamy (Rouge's mother), recalled that Rouge went to elementary school with Meghan Markle in Los Angeles. Owens said that Meghan would often come over to the family's home and swim at their pool — leading us down the rabbit hole of scrolling through Rouge's artful Instagram to see just how close she and pre-duchess Meghan might have been.

Spoiler alert: pretty close — or, at least, close enough to have photos of the two of them (along with other classmates) in their childhood together. Like, for example, a shot of Rouge and Meghan with another girl and boy, which Rouge captioned, "Not exactly sure how or why we made this little boy cry, maybe another insider feminist ironic pun, or just for fun?"

Or an adorable photo of the two of them alongside their classmates, dressed in reindeer headgear. "When the Duchesse (to be) and I, and all the wonderful preschoolers of Hollywood Little Red House, were all playing that famously outcast Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer," wrote alongside the photo.

And when Meghan started dating Prince Harry, Rouge couldn't hide her excitement for the future Duchess of Sussex, sharing an Instagram photo of Meghan on a magazine cover, writing, "Can't believe I went to elementary school with a princess to be, from the Little Red School House to Buckingham Palace."

From super-cute reindeer to dignified duchess.