Meghan Markle Just Re-Wore a Dress from One of Her Favorite Brands

We've said it before but we'll say it again for the people in the back: Meghan Markle is a master in the art of the royal rewear.

She and Prince Harry touched down in South Africa with Archie on Monday morning, and in-between engagements, the Duchess of Sussex changed out of the printed wrap dress she wore in the morning and into a blue Veronica Beard dress she first wore in public last year.

Meghan wore the dress during an engagement in Tonga in October of 2018 when she and Prince Harry were on a royal tour of Australia, Fiji, and Tonga. She had paired the blue button-up dress with a pair of suede cutout pumps. In addition to the dress, she's worn Veronica Beard on other outings, including the brand's skirts, trousers, and blazers.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry visited the District Six Museum, which was founded as a memorial to the 60,000 multiracial inhabitants of the District Six area in Cape Town who were forced out during Apartheid in South Africa.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the District 6 Museum, Meghan wearing a repeat blue dress first worn in Tonga last year pic.twitter.com/cvMOKdP6Rj — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 23, 2019

Also on the agenda for their first day of the tour is a visit to a workshop that teaches kids about their rights and self-defense, and provides female empowerment training to young girls.