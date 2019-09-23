Meghan Markle Just Re-Wore a Dress from One of Her Favorite Brands

She made an outfit change between engagements on the first day of the Sussexes' tour of Africa.

By Kimberly Truong
Sep 23, 2019 @ 12:00 pm

We've said it before but we'll say it again for the people in the back: Meghan Markle is a master in the art of the royal rewear.

She and Prince Harry touched down in South Africa with Archie on Monday morning, and in-between engagements, the Duchess of Sussex changed out of the printed wrap dress she wore in the morning and into a blue Veronica Beard dress she first wore in public last year. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan wore the dress during an engagement in Tonga in October of 2018 when she and Prince Harry were on a royal tour of Australia, Fiji, and Tonga. She had paired the blue button-up dress with a pair of suede cutout pumps. In addition to the dress, she's worn Veronica Beard on other outings, including the brand's skirts, trousers, and blazers.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

On Monday, Meghan and Harry visited the District Six Museum, which was founded as a memorial to the 60,000 multiracial inhabitants of the District Six area in Cape Town who were forced out during Apartheid in South Africa. 

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Sold-Out Printed Wrap Dress Has a Special Meaning 

Also on the agenda for their first day of the tour is a visit to a workshop that teaches kids about their rights and self-defense, and provides female empowerment training to young girls.

Advertisement

Popular in Videos

All Topics in Videos