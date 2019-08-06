Meghan Markle Reportedly Has an Adorable New Writing Gig

Hot off the heels of guest-editing the September issue of British Vogue, Meghan Markle is reportedly thinking of taking on a new, very adorable writing gig.

According to the Sunday Times, the Duchess of Sussex may be writing a children's book, inspired by the dogs she shares with Prince Harry.

A known dog-lover, Meghan brought her rescue dog – a beagle named Guy – with her when she made the move to the U.K., though her second dog Bogart, a Labrador-German Shepherd mix, couldn't travel with her due to his health. She's also taken on the role as patron of Mayhew, a U.K. animal shelter, as part of the causes she supports in her royal charity work.

“As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring,” she wrote in an essay for Mayhew earlier this year. “The choice to adopt a pet is a big decision that comes with much responsibility but infinite return on investment. It will undoubtedly change your life.”

It makes sense, then, that it's been rumored that the duchess wants to adopt a rescue dog for Archie.

Nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the children's book, but if she does write one — as the Meghan Markle effect has dictated — it'll probably sell out in record time.