How Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Dealing with the Private Jet Controversy

Meghan Markle is taking the high road when it comes to her critics.

The Duchess of Sussex, according to a Vanity Fair report, isn't spending too much energy worrying about the controversy over her and Prince Harry's use of a private jet to travel — instead, she's devoting her focus to the charitable projects she's been working on, like the clothing line she's launching for Smart Works charity.

“She’s moving on and riding above the storm,” an insider told Vanity Fair. “She’s not wasting time or energy on the row over the private jets, instead she’s getting very excited about the new launch.”

Last week, backlash ensued when it was reported that the Sussexes used a private jet to fly to France for a vacation with Archie, causing Elton John to come to their defense and tweet that he was the one who paid for the jet, and that the journey was made carbon neutral due to a donation to the organization Carbon Footprint.

Meghan's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, also spoke out against the backlash, slamming the "racist bullies" who have criticized the duchess and her family for three years.

This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed getting off of a commercial jet amid the controversy, though they have taken private jets before. (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for what it's worth, have also taken commercial flights before).

According to the Vanity Fair report, Meghan has come back from her three-day vacation rested and "raring to go" on her charitable work, and is preparing to go back to her royal duties next month after her maternity leave. Sources close to the duchess told Vanity Fair that while she doesn't read press about herself, she's aware of the controversy of the private jet. Still, she's unfazed by all of it.

“As far as she is concerned it’s a storm that will blow over," a source said. "She is focused on bigger things right now.”