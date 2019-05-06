Meghan Markle Is in Labor

Royal baby watchers, it's go time.

People reported on Monday morning that the Duchess of Sussex has gone into labor with her first child with Prince Harry.

Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent based in London, also tweeted a little before 9 a.m. ET that Buckingham Palace confirmed that Markle had gone into labor. He adds that Harry was by her side.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex is in labour. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 6, 2019

The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by her side. An announcement will be made soon, the palace says. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) May 6, 2019

No other details are known at this time, including whether or not Meghan is at the hospital or having a home birth.

There have been more false alarms regarding Markle's birth plan than we can count at this point, mostly given the initial news that that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going to keep the birth relatively private (at least by royal family standards).

First, an ambulance spotted outside of Frogmore Cottage put everyone into high alert before it was reported that the ambulance was not for Meghan. Then, the royal family spooked us all with a social media post of a photo of a newborn baby that turned out not to be Baby Sussex, and most recently, we had another false alarm last week when an onlooker thought he saw pink blankets in Queen Elizabeth's car.

Suffice to say, we all went a little haywire waiting for Baby Sussex's arrival, to the point that people began to speculate that the baby had already arrived without anyone alerting the press — rumors that the Palace nipped in the bud, confirming that we would get the news when Meghan went into labor. Thankfully, it looks like they've followed through on that promise.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.