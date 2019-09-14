Is Meghan Markle Relaunching Her Lifestyle Website, The Tig? 

In 2017, shortly after she began dating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quietly shut down her blog, The Tig. However, the now-defunct lifestyle website may be making a comeback.

Recently, Meghan's business manager, Andrew Meyer, filed documents in the U.S. requesting rights to the name until 2021. And, while the filing was reportedly done to ensure no one uses The Tig for purposes without Meghan's consent, some fans believe that the duchess will relaunch the site as another way to promote her royal humanitarian efforts.

“It’s fascinating Meghan’s business manager has ensured she keeps The Tig for a few more years at least. Of course it’s understandable she wouldn’t want an entrepreneur using the name without her involvement,” a source told The Sun. “But given her desire to be a different type of royal — pushing her own causes using digital and social media — it’s not out of the question she’d think The Tig could play an important role.”

The filing also included the name Tigtots, which is thought to be a spin-off blog with parenting advice from the new mom.

It's important to note that royal family members typically are not allowed to have personal blogs or social media accounts, but Meghan has pushed the boundaries of tradition ever since becoming a duchess, so her reviving her website doesn't seem like a totally implausible task.

We're keeping our fingers crossed!