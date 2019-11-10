Meghan Markle Looked Somber in All-Black at Sunday's Remembrance Day Service

Meghan Markle — who is almost always photographed smiling — took on a more solemn tone during Sunday's Remembrance ceremony, and her outfit matched the mood of the event.

Honoring the service people who lost their lives in the line of duty, the duchess wore all-black to commemorate the occasion.

Dressed in a belted coat and a wide-brimmed hat, Meghan added a touch of color with a red poppy on the lapel of her jacket. The bright-colored flower has historically been worn as symbol of hope since 1921, as poppies grew over the old battlefields following the end of World War I.

For her second Remembrance Day, Meghan shared a balcony at The Cenotaph with Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne's husband, Timothy Laurence. Meanwhile, sister-in-law Kate Middleton stood separately with Queen Elizabeth and Duchess Camilla.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her signature coat dress in black with tassel details and a matching fascinator that partially covered her face.

Meghan and Kate's Sunday morning appearance follows the royal family's attendance at the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall. It was the first time that Harry and Will and their respective wives stepped out together in months. The occasion served as a family reunion of sorts for the Fab Four since the drama surrounding the ITV documentary and the Sussex's lawsuit against the British media.

With all of the recent stress, Meghan and Harry will take a much-needed break from spotlight with a rumored trip to the United States for Thanksgiving with Baby Archie.