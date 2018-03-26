Meghan Markle’s Relatives Weren’t Invited to Her Wedding and Gave the Most Awkward Interview

It’s almost impossible to throw a wedding without snubbing some distant family members or friends, but when you’re marrying a prince, the disappointment is on a larger scale. Meghan Markle learned that the hard way when she didn’t invite some of her distant relatives to her wedding to Prince Harry, and they went ahead and gave an interview about it on live TV.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Markle’s nephew Tyler Dooley (whom she used to babysit) and his mom Tracy called into Good Morning Britain from their home in Oregon and revealed that they haven’t yet received invites to the royal wedding. Tracy was once married to Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., which would make her the future royal’s sister-in-law. But that doesn’t mean they’re getting invitations to the big day.

Meghan Markle's nephew and his mum have not received an invitation to the Royal Wedding but say they're proudly supporting her. pic.twitter.com/LrMb8WCszh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 26, 2018

“At this point, you know, again this all goes back to Meghan. Ultimately it’s her day. It’s her happiness. Again, we’ve been here from the very beginning, her whole life just always rooting her on and supporting her,” Tyler said.

“Chances are, I don’t think that we’re going to get the invitations, and that’s just, that’s fine. We’re okay with that. But we’re supporting her on and just having a good time. So proud of her,” his mom Tracey added.

The Good Morning Britain hosts went on to ask how long exactly it’s been since they were last in contact with Markle, and it makes a lot of sense why they haven’t gotten anything in the mail. Tracy admitted she hasn’t seen the future royal in 20 years, while Tyler said it had been three years since they last spoke.

“Well then it doesn’t seem unreasonable for you not to be invited, does it?” Richard Madeley asked. “I mean, if it’s 20 years, you’re pretty much on the fringes, aren’t you, of the family?” Talk about awkward.

RELATED: We Can’t Stop Laughing at These Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Looking at Prosthetic Limbs

While it’s been 20 years since Tracy last saw Markle, she claims to know for sure that her father, Thomas Markle, will be walking her down the aisle. “I’ve heard that he’s going to be over there and I’m sure that he will be giving her away,” she said. Mystery (kind of) solved.