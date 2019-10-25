Meghan Markle's Leather Pencil Skirt is a Powerful Statement Piece

Meghan Markle's fall fashion game continues to be on point.

The duchess stepped out on Friday morning (Oct. 25) to host a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle.

When arriving at the event, Meghan was the picture of polished, serving more deep, fall-appropriate hues with her latest ensemble. She opted for an eye-catching, color-blocked outfit with a long-sleeved V-neck top and an eye-catching red Hugo Boss pencil skirt.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Shop now: $595; nordstrom.com

The two pieces made for a powerful silhouette, with the two-toned hues complementing Meghan's complexion nicely. She chose a simple updo to go with the look a swell as minimal makeup and accessories. Voila, an exciting and edgy fall look!

Prince Harry drove Meghan on the short trip from their pair's home to Windsor Castle. The duchess later thanked attendees at for "letting him crash the party."

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Long-Sleeve Dress Is Our Holiday Party Inspiration

Harry was more than just Meghan's ride, though, as she brought him along to participate at the event. The royal couple joined young leaders around the world and lead them in discussing ways they're supporting gender equality in areas like South Africa, Iraq, Malawi, Bangladesh, and Nigeria. Meghan noted that the gender equality conversation "can't happen without men being a part of it."

“This is something that also is also very key to the way my husband feels – and he’s been working in the space since 2013 which a lot of people don’t notice as much. But that’s what’s really important. You cant have a conversation about women’s empowerment with just women,” said Markle.

This is one of the first public outings the duchess has made since returning to England following her royal tour of Africa with Prince Harry. On Tuesday, she made a solo appearance at the One Young World Summit opening ceremony in London.

Image zoom Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

For that visit, she wore a deep plum Aritzia dress that was a favorite during her pregnancy as well as navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps. She tied the look together with her hair styled in loose, flowing waves.

It seems that the duchess has favored deep pops of color this week, and we can't wait to see what she opts for next as we enter the true heart of the season.