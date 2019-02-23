Why Meghan Markle Wore Red During Her Royal Visit to Morocco 

Meghan Markle made a stylish statement in red while arriving in Morocco for her last royal visit before baby.

With Prince Harry by her side, the pregnant duchess wore an embroidered Valentino cape dress in a bold crimson shade. And her elegant ensemble wasn't only for fashion's sake, either.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

It's believed that Meghan wore red to honor the Moroccan flag, and its bold background is meant to represent hardiness, bravery, strength, valor. We'd argue that Meghan herself shares some of the same qualities, so the color connection is completely fitting.

The Duchess of Sussex toned down her outfit's bright hue with blush accents, including a clutch, heels, and gloves, which she held in her nude-manicured hands.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Her beauty look was standard, with a polished updo, subtle smoky eyes, and a swipe of lip gloss.

Harry and Meghan will spend three days in the North African country on behalf of the UK government. During their visit, the couple will take a trip to a boarding house for rural girls that ensures they have opportunities for education, as well as a series of other meetings centered around women's empowerment.