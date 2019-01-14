Meghan Markle Takes a Fashion Risk in a Tricky Color Combination, and Absolutely Nails It

Ever since becoming a royal, Meghan Markle has widely opted for wardrobe washed in neutrals and blush tones. But on Monday, when the duchess stepped out for her first joint appearance of the year with husband Prince Harry, she surprised on-lookers by merging two bold colors into a single outfit.

Joining Harry in Birkenhead to view the new Wilfred Owen sculpture, Meghan wore a crimson coat from Sentaler (shop here) over a bright purple Babaton by Aritzia midi dress ($138; aritzia.com) — a very tricky color combo to say the least.

Image zoom PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

She accessorized her vibrant ensemble with matching red suede pumps and a Gabriela Hearst handbag. Clutching her purse in hand, Meghan cradled her growing baby bump with the other, as she and Harry chatted with her hosts in Hamilton Square.

Image zoom Aaron Chown - PA Images/Getty Images

While Meg's outfit certainly went outside her comfort zone, the Duchess of Sussex stuck with her signature beauty look — a messy bun, glowing skin, and a nude lip — for the morning outing. After a minor slip-up with dark nail polish at the British Fashion Awards that broke royal protocol, Meghan returned to her Queen Elizabeth-approved pale pink manicure.

New year, new royal style for Meghan? Only time will tell.