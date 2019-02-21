Meghan Markle's Latest Outfit Included a Secret Nod to One of Her Best Friends

Fresh off her star-studded baby shower, Meghan Markle made what we’re sure to be a painstaking exit from her $75,000-per-night penthouse suite at The Mark in upper Manhattan on Wednesday evening.

The Duchess left her bougie paradise in a workout ensemble consisting of Lululemon leggings ($98; lululemon.com), an Ingrid & Isabel athletic maternity jacket ($88; shopbop.com), and Adidas UltraBoost sneakers ($180; nordstrom.com), topped with a camel coat.

Markle appeared to be decked out in some of her shower wares, including a gold Jennifer Meyer “mommy” nameplate necklace ($850; ylang23.com). But perhaps the most meaningful (and least expensive) component of her outfit sat atop her head.

The Duchess’s black “Rectify” cap has been interpreted as a peace offering amid her ongoing family feud, but it’s most likely a promotional accessory for the namesake SundanceTV series. The show, which ran for four seasons between 2013 and 2016, starred Markle’s Suits co-star and pal Abigail Spencer, who was not only a guest at the extravagant shower, but wore that very hat earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Haters gonna hate, but only a true friend would rep your TV show three years after it’s cancelled.