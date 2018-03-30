Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Are Having a Minor Wedding Planning Disagreement

Meghan Markle has a surprising partner in planning her royal wedding, and it’s not Prince Harry. The soon-to-be royal has actually been meeting with the queen herself to lock down some details about the big day, but there’s one aspect in which they’re not entirely in agreement.

“She is very hands-on with everything,” a source told Vanity Fair. “She met with the Queen who wanted to talk through some ideas for flowers and introduced her to some of her events staff. Meghan is taking everything on board, but she has her own ideas when it comes to flowers.”

Getty Images

We know from her now-deleted Instagram account that Markle is a big fan of peonies, pink ones in particular. Perhaps they’re not regal enough for the monarch? After all, Queen Elizabeth reportedly had not one peony in site when she got married to Prince Philip. According to Popsugar, her bridal bouquet was filled with orchids and a sprig of myrtle, while Westminster Abbey was decorated with lilies, chrysanthemums, carnations, roses, camellia, and ivy.

According to Vanity Fair, Markle has a “very clear idea of what she wants on her wedding day,” and it seems she's sticking to her guns, even where Queen Elizabeth is involved. The source reports that Markle and Prince Harry have been driving up from London to Windsor for weekly planning meetings.

No word yet if there’s any area of the wedding where Harry has put his foot down, or if he’s just letting his bride-to-be have her way.