At Long Last, Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Met Queen Elizabeth

Just a few days after returning from their adorable three-week August vacation in Africa, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were off and jet-setting again by the first weekend of September. Though brief, and considerably closer to home, the couple's two-day trip to Scotland was an important one.

According to sources as reported by Us Weekly, during their stay with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the lovebirds popped over to nearby Balmoral, Queen Elizabeth's summer residence, for Markle's very first meeting with the reigning monarch. A huge development!

"Harry decided to take Meghan to visit as he hadn't been up yet all summer," the source explained to the magazine, adding that he wanted to introduce Meghan to the queen. "It went well. It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters."

Harry and Markle have been dating for one year, which seems like no time at all compared to the five years of dating it took Prince William to introduce Kate Middleton to the Queen.

