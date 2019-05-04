Apparently, Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Had a Disagreement Over Eggs

There were several unexpected obstacles that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had to overcome in the days leading up to their *very* public royal wedding. Meghan's dad Thomas backed out of walking her down the aisle and the bride didn't get to wear the tiara of choosing, but perhaps the most absurd stumbling block came courtesy of a "macrobiotic" menu alternative that the couple planned on serving at the reception.

According to Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, Meghan insisted on having a macrobiotic meal choice at the wedding for her Hollywood friends who follow the diet that is rooted in ideas of food drawn from Zen Buddhism. “[Meghan] got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, ‘No, I can taste it, I can taste there’s egg in this dish,’” Nicholl told Yahoo’s Royal Box on Friday.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Apparently, Meghan's tone with staff didn't sit well with Queen Elizabeth. “I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the queen walked in because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home,” continued Nicholl. “And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said, ‘Meghan, in this family, we don’t speak to people like that.’”

We're assuming the whole egg issue was dropped after that, as no one wants to cross their future grandmother-in-law, especially when she's Her Majesty the Queen.

RELATED: Prince Charles Reportedly Saved Meghan Markle from Committing a Fashion Faux Pas in Fiji

However, egg-gate wasn't the first time Meghan and Queen E didn't see eye-to-eye before the wedding. Back in November, The Sun reported that the Queen wasn't thrilled with Meg's first choice in a wedding tiara. Apparently, Meghan had her "heart set" on a tiara with emeralds, but she couldn't wear it because the headpiece was potentially from Russia. Therefore, the Queen told Harry: “She gets what tiara she’s given by me.” Yikes!

Despite the drama, it appears like Meghan and Queen Elizabeth put the past behind them and are back to being as "thick as thieves."