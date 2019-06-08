Meghan Markle May Have Just Debuted Her Push Present at Trooping the Colour

All eyes were on Meghan Markle on Saturday morning when she took a break from maternity leave to attend Trooping the Colour in honor of the Queen's 93rd birthday.

The new mom arrived in a horse-drawn carriage wearing a navy Givenchy coat and a matching fascinator by Noel Stewart. She accessorized with a minimal amount of diamonds with single-stud earrings and her engagement ring, but as she waved to on-lookers, some fans noticed an additional sparkly piece of jewelry stacked below her wedding band and engagement ring.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The pave-set band is presumed to have delicate diamonds all the way around, like an eternity ring, which signifies everlasting love. It's the first time Meghan has been spotted sporting the ring, and, with its debut shortly after Archie's birth, many believe it's a push present from Harry.

Meghan is wearing a third ring on her ring finger - a delicate pave-set band - alongside her engagement and wedding rings. pic.twitter.com/I9I4tvnF8t — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) June 8, 2019

Harry's brother, Prince William, has had a history of gifting Kate Middleton lavish presents following their children's arrivals. When Kate gave birth to Prince George, she received a white gold eternity ring by Annoushka, and, after Princess Charlotte, Wills deigned a pair of tourmaline, amethyst, and diamond earrings especially for his wife with jeweler Kiki McDonough.

Image zoom Gareth Fuller - PA Images/Getty Images

All future dads, take note.