Will Meghan Markle Attend Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Wedding?

If you thought the royal wedding was star-studded, just you wait …

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are reportedly engaged after roughly two months of dating, and their wedding is destined to be the party of the decade. So … who might we see at the A-list event? Scroll down for our best guesses.

The Jo’ Bros. and Company

Well, duh … Nick’s three brothers (two of whom are former members of iconic boy band The Jonas Brothers) will almost certainly be standing by for the 25-year-old’s big day. Joe’s Game of Thrones star fiancé Sophie Turner will likely tag along, as will Kevin’s wife, Danielle Deleasa. Maybe they’ll even rent out some Citi Bikes for the occasion?

Brothers. The tradition continues. 🇺🇸 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

Chopra’s Quantico Co-Stars

Though the 36-year-old’s ABC series is coming to an end with its third season, there’s no doubt Chopra will remain close with a handful of co-stars.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

Though Cyrus and Jonas once dated (and she admittedly hates at least seven things about him), tensions have been reportedly left in the duo’s teeny-bopper past. On the other hand, Cyrus’s longtime fiancé, Hemsworth, stars alongside Chopra in the forthcoming rom-com Isn’t It Romantic, so it seems likely that the couple will make the guest list.

Chord Overstreet

The former Glee star and boyfriend to Emma Watson shares a close friendship with Jonas, whose Island Records imprint Safehouse (co-founded by Demi Lovato) produced the star’s 2017 album, Tree House Tapes.

Demi Lovato

Jonas and Lovato have been friends for years after co-starring in Camp Rock. After her recent drug overdose, Jonas took to Twitter to wish her the best. "Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi," he wrote.

Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018

Dwayne Johnson

Who wouldn’t want The Rock at their wedding? Plus, he happens to share a working history with both Jumanji co-star Jonas and Baywatch co-star Chopra.

Meghan Markle

Chopra is one of the Duchess of Sussex’s closest friends from her time in the industry. Priyanka attended Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in May and recently told People that the former Suits star is “doing amazing” since tying the knot. Markle, in turn, reportedly approves of her pal's fiancé and is "very excited" about the engagement. Of course, it may be a bit tricky for the new royal to carve out time to journey stateside, especially without alerting the media and possibly overshadowing the wedding itself. If Meghan does show, we have a feeling we won’t know until after it happens.