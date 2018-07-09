Why Meghan Markle Wore Olive Green to Prince Louis’s Christening

Meghan Markle takes her auntie duties very seriously.

The brand new royal showed up to support yet another new royal, her nephew baby Prince Louis, at his christening on Monday. She came dressed to the nines, despite the fact that the very next day, she and her husband Prince Harry will be jetting off to Ireland for their important first official royal visit abroad since tying the knot.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

You wouldn't know she's got an important trip coming up, though, because she seemed fully present in the moment. For the special occasion, Markle wore a neutral olive green Ralph Lauren dress with a Stephen Jones hat, according to Elle.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Dominic Lipinski/AP

Truthfully, we expected her to wear the blush pink color she's favored so much recently, since it's clearly a favorite and also fulfills the duel purpose of allowing other royals to take center stage for their moments while she elegantly supports them.

"I think the nude colors she’s wearing are clever because she’s not going to clash with anyone," said Harry: Life, Loss, and Love author Katie Nicholl to InStyle a few weeks back. "It shows that she’s not trying to upstage other royals."

At Louis's christening, that still applied. She appropriately didn't upstate the little man of the hour, but she still managed to look put together. How's that for pulling royal double duty?