Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding Could Cost $45 Million

Weddings are expensive—period. There's not only the venue, but also the band, the menu, and, of course, the dress to consider when planning a walk down the aisle. On average, you'll have to shell out approximately $35,000 to host a proper affair, according to Fortune.

And while we expect that figure to grow substantially for a royal wedding, the estimated cost of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming nuptials are beyond our wildest dreams. Page Six reports that the couple's exchange of "I do's" could cost as much as $45 million. Yes, you read that right: 45 million American dollars.

Samir Hussein

Based on the website Bridebook's calculations, the majority of that price tag will be spent on security, which could cost around $42 million alone. In addition to snipers on every nearby rooftop and undercover police on the streets, outside the venue will be a $1.4 million "drone destroyer."

"The system will be used to deactivate intruders and sneaky paparazzi drones," the website writes.

Another surprising expense? Bespoke silver-plated fanfare trumpets engraved with the Royal Coat of Arms that inch into the territory of $126,000 for a grouping of 20. Also, Markle's wedding dress, plus a second one for the evening, will eat up approximately $420,000 of the budget.

All in all the festivities are estimated to outdo Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 wedding by cool $17 million, and we're counting down the days until we can see the astronomical expense pay off in real time.