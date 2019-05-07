Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Raised *How* Much Money on Instagram?

It's only been a little over a month since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started their own official joint Instagram account, but they're already doing things a little differently on the 'gram than their predecessors. Not only are they shattering records, redefining the traditional birth announcement (thanks to that "It's a boy!" post), they're also making a major impact on the charities and organizations they've decided to spotlight on @SussexRoyal.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shouted out several organizations to celebrate Mental Health Awareness month in the U.S. and Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K. (a cause particularly close to Prince Harry's heart). The post, according to some of the organizations tagged, had a huge effect.

Kind Campaign, an organization devoted to fighting girl-on-girl bullying, confirmed to InStyle that the non-profit's Instagram account saw a 3% increase in followers after the Sussex Royal Instagram post, with 1% of those followers traced to London, specifically.

"We were on our biannual Founders Assembly Tour, where we speak and deliver our Kind Curricula to schools, when we first saw the post," Kind Campaign co-founders Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson told InStyle. "We have been doing this work for over 10 years and are incredibly humbled and honored that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using their platform to help elevate Kind Campaign's mission to bring awareness and healing to the negative effects of bullying. It's definitely made a positive impact and helped raise awareness for the work that we do, along with many other incredible organizations."

Talkspace, an online therapy company also featured in the post, told InStyle that the company saw more than 3,000 new followers to their Instagram account after the post.

“Until recently, mental health was a topic largely avoided, ignored, or pushed into the shadows. And while there has been a shift in the conversation, there’s still a long way to go," Randi Charles, VP of marketing and growth at Talkspace said. "By using their platform to shine a light on mental health, the Duke and Duchess are eradicating stigma while connecting people with meaningful support and resources."

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

Even before their Instagram account started, Meghan and Harry were making a big impact — before Baby Sussex was born, fans across the world got totgether to throw a "Global Baby Shower" during which they donated money to some of the couple's favorite charitable organizations. According to People, Mayhew, an animal shelter listed as one of Meghan's favorite organizations, received more than $5,380 through 223 donations at the time of the baby shower, and WellChild, a longstanding charity of Harry’s which helps children with serious illnesses, received nearly $3,000 from more than 100 donations.

And that's not all — after hearing news about the Global Baby Shower, the duke and duchess made a post thanking fans, adding that "in lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need." As a result, the organizations they shouted out in that post received even more donations.

"Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born," they wrote in a follow-up Instagram post. "Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action."

According to their post, those donations helped The Lunch Box Fund to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot meals to children in dire need across South Africa, aided WellChild in providing 300-plus additional hours of specialist care for children with serious health needs, and gave Baby 2 Baby over 5,000 products like diapers and cribs to send to children in need.

Talk about making an impact.

And it's still early days — given that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem dedicated to using their Instagram account to continue to spotlight important causes, who knows how much change they'll continue to inspire?