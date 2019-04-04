Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Home Will Have A "Floating Floor"

With the royal baby due any day now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially moved to Frogmore Cottage, People reports. The country house, located about 25 miles west of London (home of their old Kensington Palace pad), has been reportedly been renovated from a staff residence with multiple apartments to a single family home with five bedrooms.

And bonus: It has a custom kitchen and what People describes as a "springy" floating floor, which could be ideal for yoga practice. (Meghan, if you'll remember, is an avid yoga lover, and her mom, Doria Ragland, is a yoga instructor in L.A.)

Floating floor systems are often used in dance studios and gyms — the spacing that "floats" the floor off of cement is meant to give it a little more bounce, making it ideal for workouts like yoga and gymnastics.

People reports that the renovations on Frogmore Cottage also include a green energy center (fitting for a duchess known for sustainable choices) and a custom dining room, and will blend English and California styles. A former palace staffer told People that the cottage is also a five minute walk to one of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's primary residences, making it easy to take "a five-minute walk up the hill for tea with Granny."

Last year, it was reported that the nursery in Frogmore Cottage would include a bedroom, playroom, a spare room for Meghan's mom Doria, and even a $65,000 radiator. Only the best for Baby Sussex.