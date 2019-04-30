There's a New Front-Runner for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Name

As Meghan Markle's due date inches closer and closer, speculation of the baby's gender and the future royal's name has fans looking for clues just about everywhere, including U.K. bookies.

While the royal website may have accidentally given away the biggest clue that the couple are expecting a baby boy who will likely adopt the traditional monikers Arthur, James, or Alexander, oddsmakers believe the opposite to be true, and, in their findings, an unexpected name has nabbed the top spot.

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

According to British-based betting company Ladbrokes, Grace has emerged (seemingly out of left field) as the number one contender for Baby Sussex. Meanwhile, Diana, in honor of Harry's late mom Princess Diana, still remains as a front-runner.

Grace, meaning blessing or favor, could be a coveted choice based on Meghan's spirituality. “Meg is extremely faithful,” a source close to the duchess told People in February. “We pray a lot together. We meditate. She has had, and especially has now, a very close relationship with God.”

Another surprising name on the rise? Allegra. “We’re scratching our heads as to why we’ve seen so much interest in Allegra, but the bets are coming in thick and fast and it’s been by far the most popular pick of the month with punters,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said to People of the Italian moniker. It could be that Italy is one of Meghan's favorite places to travel to. She even named her former lifestyle blog The Tig — which was basically her baby at the time — after the Italian wine Tignanello.

Though, nothing is set in stone, as it's been widely reported that Meghan and Harry are following in Kate Middleton and Prince William's footsteps by opting to not find out the baby's gender beforehand. Back in January, Meghan herself told a fan that they're "keeping it as a surprise."

With only days left until the duchess goes into labor, it's officially time to place your bets.