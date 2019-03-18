Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Made a Surprise Appearance over the Weekend

Don't sleep on Meghan Markle. Even though fans and experts alike had speculated that her maternity leave began last week, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance on Sunday morning — and we almost missed it.

The newlyweds arrived at St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucester for the christening of Harry’s cousin Zara Tindall’s youngest daughter, nine-month-old Lena.

Zara, Princess Anne’s daughter, and her Rugby player husband, Mike, reportedly named Harry their youngest’s godfather. Prince William, who was not in attendance on Sunday, serves as godfather to the couple’s eldest daughter, Mia, 5.

Harry wore a navy suit and pale blue patterned tie for the occasion, while Meghan, who’s expected to give birth within the next month or so, concealed her stomach beneath a burgundy silk Dior coat from William Vintage, which she paired with a Victoria Beckham leather tote and a navy beret to complement her husband’s outfit.

While Kate and William celebrated St. Patrick’s Day elsewhere, Queen Elizabeth also visited the countryside for her great-granddaughter’s christening.