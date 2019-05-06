Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome Their First Child

Just a year shy of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, the couple welcomed their first child together.

As expected, the couple announced the news via their Instagram account, @sussexroyal. They revealed that they had welcomed a baby boy in the early morning hours of May 6. He weighs 7lbs, 3 oz., according to the post.

"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," reads the caption.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

Unlike Kate Middleton and Princess Diana, who both posed for photos immediately following the delivery of their respective children, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their firstborn via Instagram — a first for the royal family.

"I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy,” said Harry in a press conference following the birth. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so I just wanted to share this with everybody."

At the onset of their first royal tour in Australia, the newlyweds shared their pregnancy news via a post from Kensington Palace. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the statement read.

Days following the royal baby announcement, it was off to the races, with the public betting on baby Sussex's gender, name, and due date. In January, it was reported that bookies stopped taking bets after an overwhelming amount of people predicted that Meghan was having a girl. Then in February, the rumor was that she was having a boy after guests arrived at Meghan Markle's baby shower with gifts wrapped in blue paper. Looks like the color was not misleading.

Meghan and Harry's new bundle of joy is seventh in line to the throne, following behind cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and is Queen Elizabeth's eighth great grandchild.

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert

However, he won't be staying at Kensington Palace with the rest of the royals, as Harry and Meghan moved to nearby Frogmore Cottage recently. And, after an extensive renovation of the property — inclusive of a nursery complete with eucalyptus-infused paint and a $65,000 radiator — we assume baby Sussex is settling into the new digs just fine.

Congrats to the family of three!