Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding in Photos

By Alexandra Whittaker
Updated May 19, 2018 @ 5:30 am
It's officially the day of the royal wedding, which means wedding bells are chiming, crowds are lining up to get a glimpse at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and the air is light and happy (despite all that family drama). If you're a self-professed royals fanatic who can't jet over to St. George's, though, it might be rough to have to skip out on the festivities in person.

Thankfully, modern technology is here to do you a solid. Hundreds of royal photographers—including Tim Rooke, who recently told InStyle that shooting Meghan was difficult—are hard at work capturing the royal wedding from every angle possible. We're rounding up our favorite pictures as they happen in real time, all for your enjoyment.

So sit back, relax, and scroll on through the most exciting photos from the royal wedding as they come in.

The Church

St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle is all set for the big day. 

Oprah Arrives in a Stella McCartney Outfit 

Oprah wore the rumored designer of Meghan Markle's wedding dress, naturally. 

The Stunning Floral Arrangement 

Could this arrangement by Philippa Craddock be any more beautiful? We think not. 

Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy Arrives 

Nothing but friendly exes at this royal wedding. Another one of Harry's ex-girlfriends, Cressida Bonas, was also in attendance. 

The Band Plays Music

The trumpets are sounding at Windsor Castle. 

Victoria and David Beckham Arrive 

The Beckhams attended the royal wedding looking as posh as ever. 

George and Amal Clooney Arrive

Amal opted for a cheery yellow dress and hat for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. 

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Arrive 

Kate's sister came to support her extended family. 

The Groom and His Best Man Look Dashing 

Prince Harry and his Best Man Prince William are officially on site. 

The Queen Has Come

Queen Elizabeth wore a standout color for the important occasion. 

The Bridal Party is Here!

They could not be cuter. Look at Princess Charlotte's wave!

Here Comes the Bride (and Groom!)

What a beautiful couple.

At the Alter 

The couple is saying "I do." 

Reverend Michael Curry Gives a Moving Sermon 

This is why everyone left talking about it. 

The Royal Rings on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hands

It's official. They're married! 

Kate Middleton Looks On in Yellow 

Prince Harry's sister-in-law attended the wedding about a month after giving birth to her third child, Prince Louis. 

