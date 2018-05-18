It's officially the day of the royal wedding, which means wedding bells are chiming, crowds are lining up to get a glimpse at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and the air is light and happy (despite all that family drama). If you're a self-professed royals fanatic who can't jet over to St. George's, though, it might be rough to have to skip out on the festivities in person.

Thankfully, modern technology is here to do you a solid. Hundreds of royal photographers—including Tim Rooke, who recently told InStyle that shooting Meghan was difficult—are hard at work capturing the royal wedding from every angle possible. We're rounding up our favorite pictures as they happen in real time, all for your enjoyment.

So sit back, relax, and scroll on through the most exciting photos from the royal wedding as they come in.