Here’s What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding Invitations Look Like

There are only a few more months left to go until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot officially, and on Thursday, they took another step toward their big day by releasing images of their wedding invitations. Naturally, they were as regal as you'd expect, and they followed royal tradition almost to a tee.

The invites feature a three-feathered badge of the Prince of Wales printed in golden ink. They were created by Barnard Westwood graduate Lottie Small through a process called die stamping, using a machine from the 1930s.

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. pic.twitter.com/cd7LBmRJxO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

The cards used American ink on English cards—a clear deviation from royal tradition in an effort to pay tribute to Markle's American heritage. Kensington Palace released a video of Small burnishing the invitations before they were sent.

Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge. pic.twitter.com/gQpC6tDot0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Barnard Westwood has been creating royal invitations since the mid-'80s, so this is another case of Markle and Prince Harry going by the royal book.

The lucky guests will attend the service at St. George's Chapel on May 19, followed by a lunch reception at St. George's Hall hosted by Queen Elizabeth herself. The festivities don't end there, though. Around 200 guests will then meet in the evening for a nighttime reception at Frogmore House, which is sure to be a showstopping occasion.

T-minus 58 days until wedding day, so if you think you might be one of the lucky few invited, it's time to check the mail.