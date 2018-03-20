Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding Cake Is an Unconventional Choice

When reports came out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted an unconventional wedding cake, it wasn't a total shocker. The couple has been bending a few royal common practices here and there, from signing autographs to giving hugs, so when it comes to cake, they're doing things their own way. And now we finally know the exact dessert that will be served at the impending royal wedding.

On Tuesday Kensington Palace tweeted out an in-depth rundown of the wedding cake. While it is unique, it is not banana as previously reported. To work out the confectionery plan, Prince Harry and Markle enlisted the help of London pastry chef Claire Ptak, whom Markle once interviewed for her lifestyle blog The Tig.

For their wedding cake Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the London-based bakery @violetcakes. pic.twitter.com/Rx36WBt7kC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2018

Ptak, who owns the London-based bakery Violet Cakes, was tasked with making the innovative royal cake. Traditionally, British wedding cakes have a top tier of fruitcake because it can also be served during the christening of the couple's first child without spoiling.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding cake, which was an eight-tiered cake sans fruitcake, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are opting for something more uniquely "spring."

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring," Kensington Palace tweeted. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig," the statement continued. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th."

For their part, Ptak and the Violet Bakery seem thrilled.

"Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. @kensingtonroyal They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour! Xxx," they tweeted.

Only a few more months until royal wedding guests get to taste the cake for themselves.