Meghan Markle Made a Surprise On-Stage Appearance with Prince Harry

What a way to wake up on a Wednesday morning: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an unplanned joint appearance much to the delight of the audience (and us) at Wembley Stadium during We Day UK.

While Harry was on the docket to speak at the event that supports international development, his wife's on-stage presence was a total surprise.

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, the Duke of Sussex gave a powerful speech that included a quote by Martin Luther King, which sweetly reminds him of Meghan. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that," Harry said, before having the pregnant duchess join his side.

Meghan stood alongside her husband in a causal chic ensemble, consisting of black skinny jeans, a matching T-shirt underneath a navy blazer, and pointed-toe pumps. She let her hair down loose around her shoulders in effortless waves and sported a huge smile.

In the short amount of time she was on stage, Meghan was very affectionate with Harry, putting her hand on his back, holding his arm, and cuddling close to him the entire duration.

Hugging his wife, Harry told the cheering crowd: "Guys, I am with you and we are with you. Now get to work!'" If that's not enough motivation to get you through your midweek slump, we don't know what is.