Here's What's Really Going on in That Viral Video of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

In the past week or so you may have come across an unflattering video of our royal faves, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. We like to think that there’s nothing but romantic glances and poetic love notes shared between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so it’s upsetting when we stumble upon something that appears to tell a different story.

In this case, however, it seems that story was manipulated …

The video clip making the rounds, of Meghan and Harry standing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour, shows Markle turning toward her husband and him in turn telling her to turn back around. Meghan’s expression turns glum as she faces back toward the balcony.

From this 29 seconds alone, things look tense between the new parents, but the full video (with audio) tells a very different story.

In the true clip, it appears that Meghan turned to ask Harry a question, to which he responded “yes, that’s right” before telling her to “turn around … look” as “God Save the Queen” began playing. Her shift in expression, then, can be chalked up to a very solemn paying of respects during the British national anthem.

Everything’s fiiine, guys. Meghan and Harry are totally in love and no viral video clips will convince us otherwise.