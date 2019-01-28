Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Spend Their First Valentine's Day as Newlyweds Apart

It appears as if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to postpone their Valentine's Day plans, as they will be spending the holiday apart this year.

On Feb. 14, the Sussexes will be in two different countries, with Harry scheduled to appear at Exercise Clockwork, which is located 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in Norway. Meanwhile, it's assumed Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, will be staying behind in London.

The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, will visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway on Thursday 14th February. pic.twitter.com/73LASSDk4g — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2019

It's not clear as to why Meghan is sitting this occasion out, but it could be because she's due to give birth in a couple of months and doesn't want to risk traveling internationally.

Or maybe the mom-to-be is in full-on nesting mode. Last week, details about Harry and Meghan's baby prep were released, and it sounds like they have their work cut out for them.

The couple have reportedly hired interior designer Vicky Charles from Soho House to help them renovate their future child's nursery at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, implementing a high-tech security system and vegan paint on the walls.

“They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool. They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones,” a friend explained to Vanity Fair.

Another source added: “They are so excited about moving into the house. Meghan is super stylish and loves interior design so she’ll go all out with the nursery but also the kitchen, which she has designed as well as all the living areas. She wants the place to be filled with light, modern but also with a touch of the shabby-chic style that she loves.”