Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.S. Tour Is Reportedly Being Delayed

Last year, American fans got great news when it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be going on a tour of the U.S. in the fall of 2019, with their new baby in tow. However, those of us who are stateside may be waiting a bit longer for a glimpse at Baby Sussex.

According to Vanity Fair, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delaying their trip to America because the baby will still be too young to travel. In fact, a source told the magazine that they're "unlikely" to be traveling overseas at all this year.

“As it stands, the Duchess of Sussex won’t be going away on an official overseas tour this year,” the source said. “That’s the word out of the Palace, although things might change. Right now we have been told that there won’t be any overseas travel before the end of the year because Baby Sussex will be too young.”

While Meghan and Harry are “really keen” to be stateside, the source continued, they are "understandably anxious about doing it with such a young baby. They’re anxious about committing to such a big tour at this stage.”

That said, the Sussexes might be moving to (or at least visiting) Africa in the near future, so international travel is definitely still on their radar.

Meanwhile, we'll just keep our eyes peeled for Baby Sussex's (imminent) arrival.