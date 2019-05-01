Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Unfollowed Kate Middleton and Prince William on Instagram

Amid rumblings of a royal feud between Sussexes and the Cambridges, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unfollowed Kate Middleton and Prince William on Instagram on Tuesday morning. But before you fully freak out, it actually has nothing to do with any disagreement that may be going on behind castle doors.

Instead, Meghan and Harry cut their social media following from 23 to just 16 accounts for a very meaningful reason. In a new post shared on the couple's feed, they explain that they are only following organizations that focus on mental health, as May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S. and England.

Image zoom RICHARD POHLE/Getty Images

"To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen," Harry and Meghan began their message.

"There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network," the couple wrote, adding: "We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts."

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and Oprah's SuperSoul Sunday talk show luckily made the cut in @sussexroyal's Instagram purge. However, their spots are not secure. In their post, Meghan and Harry revealed that each month they will curate their following based on a different cause.

Looks like the Cambridges won't be back in Meghan and Harry's social media rotation for the foreseeable future.