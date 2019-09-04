Meghan Markle Shared a Touching Photo in a Tribute to the Late Peter Lindbergh

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are honoring Peter Lindbergh, the esteemed fashion photographer who passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a message on Instagram mourning the late photographer, sharing a photo he had taken as well as a photo of him with Meghan.

"Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh," their message read. "His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup."

He and Meghan had worked together in the past when he photographed her for the cover of Vanity Fair in 2017, and she personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the "Forces for Change" cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited.

"There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life," they wrote. "'Forces for Change' was the one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed."

It was announced in a message on his Instagram account on Tuesday that Lindbergh had passed away. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74," the announcement read. "He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. He leaves a big void."

Lindbergh is most known for his black-and-white photographs of supermodels like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, as well as his firm stance against retouching.

"(The models are) totally wiped out and washed out. And I think that's insane," he told CNN in 2016. "That dream of perfection, and that dream of being forever young, it's just a ridiculous thought."

Following the news, several models and actors Lindbergh had worked with expressed their grief over his passing.

My heart is broken. Peter Lindbergh was a genius and an absolute master of his craft. Beyond that, what made him truly one of a kind was his consistent kindness, warmth, and incredible sense of humor. One of the best human beings I have ever met. I will never forget you my friend pic.twitter.com/YKmWKy13pu — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) September 4, 2019

Lindbergh's work has been revered for shaping the '90s fashion industry and giving rise to the supermodel.