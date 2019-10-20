Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Plan to Spend Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Ever since returning from paternity leave, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been working nonstop. Meghan guest-edited (and successfully debuted) the September issue of Vogue UK, and, shortly after, the family of three went on a week-long royal tour of Africa. Understandably, the Sussexes need some time off. And what better occasion than the holiday season?

According to the Sunday Times (via Town & Country), Meghan and Harry will be clearing all royal duties from their schedules for six weeks, starting in November. It's reported that they will celebrate their first Thanksgiving with Baby Archie in Los Angeles, with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, and return to London for Christmas.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

"The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," a source told royal reporter Roya Nikkah.

Exclusive: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take some “family time” off from November, dividing their time between the US and the UK. It will be Archie’s debut in America where he’s likely to spend his first Thanksgiving. But Christmas will be with the Queen @thesundaytimes pic.twitter.com/8V2T0IPnmo — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) October 19, 2019

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Meghan and Harry were looking for a second home in California, and narrowed down their search to the beach community of Malibu. So, they may carve out some time to go house-hunting while in town.

Considering the couple's current lawsuit against the British tabloids and Meghan's honesty regarding her mental health, a move to California could be in the cards. "It is possible to live stress-free and out of the glare of publicity here," London-born etiquette expert Edmund Fry previously told The Daily Express.

"LA and California are so huge, it is easy to escape to places with your family and just blend in with everyone."