Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Thank You Letters Will Give You Royal Wedding Flashbacks

Just when we thought the fuss surrounding the royal wedding was beginning to fizzle, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave us one last hurrah that will have you reliving their magical journey to the alter all over again.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent the sweetest thank you notes to everyone (yes, everyone) who offered their congratulations to the happy couple.

According to Instagram account Royal Letters, each letter, which was sent via Kensington Palace, was accompanied by a black-and-white shot of the newlyweds from their wedding day, looking blissfully in love on the steps on Windsor Castle.

The candid snap was taken by Alexi Lubomirksi, who also captured the couple's official wedding portraits. While there were plenty of images to choose from the big day, we think this particular photo encapsulates their down-to-earth romance, as Harry grins widely at the camera with his arm around his bride's shoulder. Meanwhile, Meghan leans into his embrace wearing her custom Givenchy gown.

As for the contents of the letter, the royals expressed how "overwhelmed" they were by the support they received from well-wishers.

BEN BIRCHALL

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of their Wedding, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes."

Harry and Meghan's thank you cards are just another example of how they constantly consider others. After the wedding, the newlyweds had their flowers made into bouquets for hospice patients, and let's not forget how they asked for donations to charity in lieu of gifts.

If you haven't already, go check your mailbox!