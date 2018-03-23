Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make a Surprise Visit to Ireland for a Sad Reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turned up in Northern Ireland on Friday, making a surprise visit to Belfast nearly a week shy of St. Patrick’s Day.

The region bears a history of violence—the Irish Republican Army sought the end of British governance with a series of shooting and bombings throughout the latter half of the 20th century. In fact, Louis Mountbatten, Prince Charles’s beloved great-uncle, was assassinated during the attacks in 1979.

Last September, Prince Harry launched Amazing the Space, a youth-led peace-building initiative in Northern Ireland. Given the strained history between Britain and Ireland, empowering the region’s youth in an effort to obtain peace is of great importance to the royal family.

During Meghan and Harry’s first stop in Belfast, the pair met with young peacemakers to discuss their diplomatic efforts and their vision for the region.

Markle gave a sartorial nod to the country in a green Greta Constantine skirt. Aside from the pop of ruby of her sky-high pumps, Meghan kept the rest of her ensemble neutral, pairing her skirt with an off-white Victoria Beckham sweater (shop a similar style here), a beige Mackage coat (shop a similar style here), and a tan leather Charlotte Elizabeth purse. Markle wore her dark locks in a low and loose bun at the nape of her neck.

Harry stood by his fiancée’s side is a gray blazer, navy sweater, and dark slacks.

After meeting with members of the Amazing the Space initiative, Markle and Harry visited The Crown Liquor Saloon, one of the city’s oldest buildings. The visit will be followed by a trip to Northern Ireland’s science park, and then a tour of Titanic Belfast—the ill-fated vessel was built in the city’s shipyards.