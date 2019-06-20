Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Officially Splitting from Kate Middleton and Prince William in a Major Way

After weeks of rumors, Kensington Palace has confirmed what we suspected: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be splitting from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s charity, the Royal Foundation.

"The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity," the palace wrote in a statement. "Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation."

Despite the split, the Cambridges and Sussexes will continue to work together on a variety of projects, including the Royal Foundation’s mental health initiative, Heads Together.

"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households,” the statement continued.

Last month, The Sun’s royal correspondent, Emily Andrews, wrote that it was The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who were eager to break away from the Sussexes. “The Sussexes weren't in a rush to make any changes, but the Cambridges were,” she explained. “However, it’s a complex procedure and very sensitive. The Cambridges have definite constitutionally-bound roots, and now the Sussexes have married and started a family, with the Duchess being American, they have more freedom. Nothing will be done quickly and it’ll be a phased untangling of many of the joint initiatives, not an overnight chop.”