Baby Archie Is Reportedly Drawn to Other Redheaded Children

Prince Harry reportedly joined Meghan Markle and baby Archie on a playgroup outing for the first time, and while there are unfortunately no public photos of the adorable milestone, we can regale you with a tidbit: Archie is apparently drawn to other redheaded children.

According to Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their six-month-old son to a playgroup session near their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor this week, and it sounds like Archie had a ball.

"Archie had a fantastic time. He was crawling around and was particularly taken with two other red-haired babies," a source told the outlet. "The Duke said: 'Gingers stick together!'"

Hard to imagine anything cuter, honestly.

During her appearance at the WellChild Awards alongside Harry last month, Meghan revealed that she had just taken Archie to his first playgroup session.

"It was a lot of fun," she said at the time. "He loved it."

With that head of ginger hair, plenty of people have remarked on how much Archie looks like his dad. Since the Sussexes will be skipping out on Christmas with the royals in order to spend time with Meghan's mother Doria in the U.S., it's unclear when we'll next get a glimpse of the royal baby, but this adorable detail will tide us over until his next big public event.